QChennai: Kamal Slams PM; 5 Corona Patients Recover in Coimbatore
1. Fear the Same Mistake of Demonetisation is Being Repeated: Haasan
In a scathing open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan questioned if the Union government wanted to be a ‘balcony government only for the balcony people’. His reference was based on the implementation of the 21-day lockdown by the Prime Minister on short notice, which left many people in the lowest rung of the social and economic strata clueless and stranded.
The letter, dated 6 April 2020, criticised the manner in which the Prime Minister announced the 21-day lockdown and compared it with a similar decision around three years ago— demonetisation.
2. 10-Month-Old Baby Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu Recovers
Even as more COVID-19 cases are reported daily in Tamil Nadu, coming in as a ray of hope is the recovery of a 10-month-old baby who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The male infant has now been discharged from the hospital, eight days after his diagnosis, on 6 April. The 10-month-old baby is among the five COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on Monday.
According to reports, the baby’s mother, who is a doctor, the baby’s grandmother, their domestic help, and a 25-year-old student are among those who have been discharged.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. TN Chief Minister Non-Committal on Extension of Lockdown
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday did not commit to the likelihood of the prohibitory orders and ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19 being extended beyond 14 April.
When a journalist asked him if the lockdown would be extended after 14 April, when it was due to expire, he did not provide a specific reply. Instead he said pandemic was contagious and more cases were being reported. Underlining the seriousness of the issue, he appealed for public support to remain in-doors so that the spread of COVID-19 could be curbed.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Palladam Resident Performs ‘Pada Puja’ for Conservancy Worker, Thanks Her for Working Despite COVID-19 Situation
With conservancy workers braving the COVID-19 threat to continue performing their work, a resident of Palladam in Tiruppur district performed ‘pada puja’ (ritualistic washing of feet) for a conservancy worker on Monday to show her respect.
A video of this incident, which went viral on social media platforms, shows the resident washing the feet of M Vasantha, a conservancy worker with the Palladam Municipality. Following the washing of the feet, the woman proceeds to garland Ms. Vasantha with flowers and currency notes.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. CM's Incentive Package Attracts Big Auto Players
India’s automobile industry is all set to join the task force to fight the global pandemic, COVID-19. Auto major Hyundai has announced a tie-up with Air Liquide, a large medical equipment maker, to ramp up production of ventilators. “The ventilators will be delivered to hospitals across India,” industry sources said.
“We have taken it upon ourselves to provide Air Liquide with adequate support, electronic gadgets and supply chain to manufacture ventilators,” said BC Datta, Vice President of Hyundai, to Express. He added, “The company usually makes 30 to 40 ventilators in a month. With this tie-up, we are now hoping that they can provide the same in a day.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
