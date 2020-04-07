QChennai: Kamal Slams PM; 5 Corona Patients Recover in Coimbatore

In a scathing open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan questioned if the Union government wanted to be a ‘balcony government only for the balcony people’. His reference was based on the implementation of the 21-day lockdown by the Prime Minister on short notice, which left many people in the lowest rung of the social and economic strata clueless and stranded.

The letter, dated 6 April 2020, criticised the manner in which the Prime Minister announced the 21-day lockdown and compared it with a similar decision around three years ago— demonetisation.

Read the full story here.