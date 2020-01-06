QChennai: Pallavaram Residents Forced to Dump Waste in Open & More

In October 2019, in the wee hours, Rishi Kannah, a hotel management student at Annamal Institute of Hotel Management, was riding back home in Kamarajar Street in Pallavaram, on his motorbike. Just as he swerved into the lane, his two-wheeler skid on a piece of garbage. He was thrown off, landing right next to a massive pile of trash dumped on the street.

“There are no municipality garbage bins in Pallavaram. The workers are supposed to collect garbage from door to door, but recently they have stopped that practice,” he said. Frustrated with the civic apathy, Rishi took it upon himself to bring the garbage disposal issue to the notice of the authorities.

(Source: The New Indian Express)