QChennai: Pallavaram Residents Forced to Dump Waste in Open & More
1. Pallavaram Residents Dump Waste in Open Grounds, Forced by Lack of Garbage Bins
In October 2019, in the wee hours, Rishi Kannah, a hotel management student at Annamal Institute of Hotel Management, was riding back home in Kamarajar Street in Pallavaram, on his motorbike. Just as he swerved into the lane, his two-wheeler skid on a piece of garbage. He was thrown off, landing right next to a massive pile of trash dumped on the street.
“There are no municipality garbage bins in Pallavaram. The workers are supposed to collect garbage from door to door, but recently they have stopped that practice,” he said. Frustrated with the civic apathy, Rishi took it upon himself to bring the garbage disposal issue to the notice of the authorities.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. Underground Cable Burst; Woman Sustains Burns, Dies
A 35-year-old woman in Choolaimedu was killed after an underground electric cable burst leading to a fire on Saturday night. The Choolaimedu police said Lima Rose, wife of James, was residing on New West Street in Choolaimedu.
On Saturday night, she went to a shop near her house. While returning home, an underground power cable suddenly burst near the Andavar Street junction and sparks flew from a pillar box. As the victim was standing near the pillar box, her nylon clothes caught fire quickly and she suffered burn injuries, the police said. The woman suffered serious burns all over her body and was rushed by the locals to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Vadapalani Police Bust Gang Selling Drugs
The Vadapalani police arrested three persons for possessing and selling drugs to college students in the city. A senior police officer said that based on several complaints about drugs being circulated among students, a police team detained a person moving in a suspicious manner on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near Vadapalani junction.
During investigation, Harish, a resident of Mogappair, said two other college students were involved in selling synthetic drugs imported from the Netherlands to students of various private colleges in and around Ramapuram and Porur through social media. The police arrested Vishal Arunkumar of Maduravoyal and Vijay of Ramapuram. Police are further investigating.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. 130 Sovereigns of Gold Stolen from Chennai, Tiruvallur
Around 130 sovereigns of gold were stolen in three incidents in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts. In one incident, the occupants of a house at Thirumullaivoyal, left for Bengaluru a few days ago and returned on Saturday night.
They found 80 sovereigns of gold had been stolen, a police officer said. A complaint was lodged and Thirumullaivoyal police have registered a case and are investigating. About 40 sovereigns of gold were stolen from a house at Perungulathur on Saturday. Ten sovereigns were stolen from an auditor’s house at Rajajipuram in Tiruvallur district the same day.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Adyar Restoration Finally Gains Momentum
Residents in neighbourhoods along the Adyar were the worst-hit in the December 2015 floods. After four years, the government has taken up inspection of the entire river course as part of the eco-restoration project and looking at all aspects of disaster management to prevent flooding.
While the initiatives are welcomed by residents living along the river, they are apprehensive over lack of communication with officials on key aspects of the project. After civic officials kick-started the inspection of the river last month, covering a large number of residential neighbourhoods, residents have started demanding speedy completion of the projects to mitigate flooding.
(Source: The Hindu)