QChennai: Students Stand in Solidarity With Jamia Protests & More
1. CAA Protests: Chennai Students Stand in Solidarity With JMI & AMU
In Chennai, students of Loyola college, IIT-Madras, Mohammad Sathak College, Madras University, and the Students Federation of India (SFI) have all come out in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and in solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. DMDK founder Vaiko too held protests.
The ruling AIADMK government had voted in support of the Bill.
DMK, the chief opposition party, and a number of other individuals and groups across Tamil Nadu have condemned this move because of the fact that Sri Lankan Tamils were not included as Indian citizens.
2. Corporation Sanctions Rs 9 Crore to Fix Bad Roads
Finally, the Corporation has identified 7,000 locations of damaged roads across the city, and has issued work orders to fix them. The total tenders floated for the works are worth `8.9 crore. Since November, Express has been reporting extensively on the state of roads in the city. In many places, roads were dug up for government projects like storm water drains but were not patched up even after completion.
‘’We have identified the stretches with patches, potholes, stretches with loose gravel on road. All the zonal officers have been told to ensure the completion of the work by the end of December,’’ said a top corporation official.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. HC Recommences Hearing in Case Against Sterlite Closure
After a gap of over three months, a Bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan of the Madras High Court on Monday recommenced the hearing on a batch of writ petitions filed by Vedanta Limited against the closure of its Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi by the State government due to environmental concerns.
The Bench had heard the matter, involving voluminous case bundles, elaborately in the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai for over 28 sittings between June 20 and August 30 after which Justice Sivagnanam got deputed as administrative judge of the Madurai Bench of the High Court for a period of three months from September 3.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Hi-Tech Solution to End Chennai's Waste Menace
In a move that could relieve the city from landfills, the Chennai Corporation has finalized the proposal to bio-remediate Kodungaiyur and Perungudi dumpyard at a cost of `1,250 crore. The proposal is likely to be reviewed by the Chief Secretary soon, following which, officials expect the remediation to start by next year.
‘’The Kodungaiyur dump yard will be remediated at a cost of `800 crore while the Perungudi at `450 crore,’’ said a top corporation official, adding that the civic body aimed to restore the Pallikaranai marshlands completely. The civic body scrapped its older idea of landfill capping, which means, to close the whole landfill using a cover. This is also perceived to be unscientific. Officials said bio-remediation could be game-changer in solid waste management.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Metrowater to Maintain Water Supply at 650mld
Chennai Metrowater plans to maintain the drinking water supply at 650 million litres a day (mld) till next summer as storage in the city’s major reservoirs is only at near half their capacity.
Though northeast monsoon rains helped bring in inflows since October-end, the four reservoirs have only 47% of their capacity. The reservoirs in Poondi, Red Hills, Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam together have a storage of 5,275 million cubic feet (mcft) against their total capacity of 11,257 mcft as on Monday.
(Source: The Hindu)
