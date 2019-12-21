QChennai: Don’t Get Distracted on Citizenship Law, Says BJP
1. Don't Get Distracted on Citizenship Law, Says BJP
Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and party’s national secretary H Raja on Friday urged students in the State not to fall for the propaganda of the DMK, the Congress and other leaders on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
At a meeting organised by the BJP Tamil Nadu unit in support of the CAA near Valluvarkottam in Chennai, in which a few hundreds of people participated, the leaders alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to divert the attention of students and claimed that they were spreading misinformation on the law. “Protests across the country are due to vested political interests. The Opposition wants to re-enact Noakhali and Mallapuram riots in independent India today. What happened in 1940s, they want to re-enact,” Raja alleged.
2. Man Drives Away With 52 Lakh ATM Cash
Police on Friday recovered a portion of the Rs 52 lakh allegedly taken away by a driver of a cash logistics firm. Police said the suspect Ambrose of Sivaganga, who is stated to be absconding, was in the vehicle on Thursday when the other staff went to an ATM kiosk at Velachery. Police said he suddenly drove away the vehicle which had Rs 52 lakh in it.
On Friday morning, police traced the vehicle with the help of GPS and recovered Rs 32 lakh from a relative of the suspect. Police said, CMS Info Systems, an agency entrusted by several banks to fill cash at their ATMs, has its office at T Nagar. On Thursday evening, a vehicle along with three employees and a driver started from office and filled five ATMs at Teynampet.
3. Sasikala Bought Malls, Mills With Demonetised Currency - IT Dept
The Income Tax Department on Friday informed the Madras High Court of having passed Assessment Orders on proceedings initiated by it against former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala for having reportedly purchased a resort, two shopping malls, a software company, a sugar mill, a paper mill and 50 windmills, all worth several hundred crores of rupees, using demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes after November 8, 2016.
Justice Anita Sumanth was told by the senior standing counsel for the department A P Srinivas and A N R Jaya Prathap that it had completed the proceedings initiated against her for the financial years 2012-13 to 2017-18 and uploaded the Assessment Orders on the Income Tax department website on Wednesday.
4. Deer to be Moved to a Safer Place
The Madras High Court has permitted forest department to shift spotted and other deers roaming in CLRI campus at Guindy/Adyar to some safe place, subject to riders.
A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee gave the nod while dismissing a PIL petition from one S Muralidharan seeking to restrain the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) from catching deer from CLRI campus or in any other place in and around Chennai and shifting them. The bench said apprehension of the petitioner as to the immediate shock a deer sustains when it is caught and relocated suddenly cannot be brushed aside.
5. Drain Network a Breeding Ground for Culex Mosquitoes
Several parts of the city are witnessing a sudden spurt in mosquitoes. The increase is partly due to breeding of culex mosquitoes in the stormwater drain (SWD) network. After rain, entomologists have been witnessing the breeding of culex mosquitoes in SWDs due to stagnant water.
Officials of the Chennai Corporation said while the mosquito menace had increased recently, they were receiving more complaints from areas in north Chennai, specifically from zone IV (Tondiarpet) and zone V (Royapuram). In the last few weeks, residents of many areas, including Tondiarpet, Korukkupet, Pattalam, Ayanavaram, MKB Nagar, Mylapore, areas adjoining Anna Salai and Kolathur, have experienced an increase in mosquitoes, especially during evening hours.
