QChennai: Don’t Get Distracted on Citizenship Law, Says BJP

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and party’s national secretary H Raja on Friday urged students in the State not to fall for the propaganda of the DMK, the Congress and other leaders on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At a meeting organised by the BJP Tamil Nadu unit in support of the CAA near Valluvarkottam in Chennai, in which a few hundreds of people participated, the leaders alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to divert the attention of students and claimed that they were spreading misinformation on the law. “Protests across the country are due to vested political interests. The Opposition wants to re-enact Noakhali and Mallapuram riots in independent India today. What happened in 1940s, they want to re-enact,” Raja alleged.

(Source: The Hindu)