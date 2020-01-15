QChennai: 10 Injured in Collision; Protests Prohibited in City

Over 10 vehicles collided in the Chennai-Vellore National Highway due to poor visibility during the early hours of the day, owing to the Bhogi celebrations in the state.

The accident occurred at 7.30 am when a Swift Desire car rammed into a Tata Ace, as the driver was unable to see the vehicles in front due to heavy smog, police sources said. In an attempt to avoid a pile up, vehicles behind tried to swerve. At least ten people have been injured and admitted in the hospital.

Read the full story here.