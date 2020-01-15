QChennai: 10 Injured in Collision; Protests Prohibited in City
1.10 Vehicles Collide as Chennai Air Quality Dips Sharply on Bhogi
Over 10 vehicles collided in the Chennai-Vellore National Highway due to poor visibility during the early hours of the day, owing to the Bhogi celebrations in the state.
The accident occurred at 7.30 am when a Swift Desire car rammed into a Tata Ace, as the driver was unable to see the vehicles in front due to heavy smog, police sources said. In an attempt to avoid a pile up, vehicles behind tried to swerve. At least ten people have been injured and admitted in the hospital.
2. Protests, Demonstrations Prohibited in Chennai for 15 Days
Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan has promulgated an order under Section 41 of Tamil Nadu City Police Act 1888, regulating/prohibiting assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations, human chain and meetings within the city for 15 days from Monday.
The order said Viswanathan had acted on reports that fasts, protests, demonstrations were likely to be held in city’s thoroughfares, which may result in obstruction to free flow of traffic, cause inconvenience to general public/VIPS and disruption of law and order.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Writers Protest Arrest of Journo Who Displayed Anti-Govt Book at Chennai Book Fair
A group of nearly 100 people, consisting of writers and journalists and publishers, gathered outside Chennai Book Fair being held at YMCA grounds in Nandanam on Tuesday afternoon, their mouths masked with a piece of black cloth, symbolising the muzzling of free speech. The protesters had gathered to express their anger against the recent arrest of Chennai-based senior journalist V Anbazhagan.
The protestors had demanded the immediate withdrawal of the complaint filed by Book Sellers and Publishers Association (BAPASI), the organiser of the book fair, on Anbazhagan. The organisers alleged Anbazhagan attacked them when the journalist was told to vacate his bookstall.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Only Time Will Tell: DMK on Ties With Congress After Skipping CAA Meet
The DMK on Tuesday, 14 January, said it skipped a meeting of Opposition parties convened by Congress on CAA, NRC and NPR since its party chief MK Stalin was accused of violating coalition dharma over local body polls.
A day after avoiding participating in the meet for showcasing Opposition unity, the DMK was also non-committal on restoration of ties with its old ally, notwithstanding the regret reportedly expressed by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri. “We did not take part in the meeting since our chief was accused of violating coalition dharma,” senior leader TR Baalu said in Chennai.
5. Invited for Pongal, Murder Suspect Walks Into Police Trap
A murder case suspect settled in Malaysia landed at the Tiruchi international airport on Monday to visit his native place for Pongal not knowing that he was walking into a trap laid by the police. Little did Raghuvaran of Pudukottai district realise that the Crime Branch CID of Tamil Nadu police had solved the mystery of a missing woman and was on the lookout for him as a prime suspect in the case.
On interrogation, the suspect admitted to having murdered Saranya, 27, who was reported missing on 16 July 2017, at the behest of her husband, Raja, and buried the body with the help of some accomplices. Police dug up the area identified by him and exhumed the skeletal remains of the victim.
(Source: The Hindu)
