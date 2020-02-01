QChennai: Ayanavaram Rape Case Verdict Today & More

"Will the Judge think I am a bad girl uncle, if I tell her what happened to me?" -This was the question that 11-year-old Priya* posed to her advocate N Ramesh before she gave her statement before a judge at the Mahila court. The young child, who has a hearing disability had allegedly been raped by 17 persons, who were all employed at the apartment complex that she lived in at Ayanavaram in Chennai. And while the multiple rapes allegedly took place between January and July of 2018, the minor was forced to relive its sordid details in court this last year, many times.

But Priya's ordeal is finally coming to a conclusion on 1 February, close to a year since the trial in her case began, with the court set to pronounce its verdict on Saturday.

(Source: The News Minute)