QChennai: Ayanavaram Rape Verdict on 1 Feb; Violence at Toll Plaza

Verdict in the Ayanavaram rape case will finally be delivered on 1 February. Arguments in the case concluded on 6 December, and the orders were reserved. The trial began on 13 November 2018, just months after the incident came to light.

In June that year, a class VII girl informed her sister that she was suffering from acute stomach pain. She later also confessed to her sister that she was gang-raped by a few men working in their apartment.

A whopping 17 men in the age group of 25 to 66 were arrested in connection with the case. It included people working as plumbers, security guards, and housekeeping staff.

(Source: The New Indian Express)