QChennai: Ayanavaram Rape Verdict on 1 Feb; Violence at Toll Plaza
1. Ayanavaram Rape Case Verdict on 1 Feb
Verdict in the Ayanavaram rape case will finally be delivered on 1 February. Arguments in the case concluded on 6 December, and the orders were reserved. The trial began on 13 November 2018, just months after the incident came to light.
In June that year, a class VII girl informed her sister that she was suffering from acute stomach pain. She later also confessed to her sister that she was gang-raped by a few men working in their apartment.
A whopping 17 men in the age group of 25 to 66 were arrested in connection with the case. It included people working as plumbers, security guards, and housekeeping staff.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. Rs 18 Lakh Missing From Paranur Toll Plaza After Sunday’s Violence
A complaint has been filed with the police alleging that Rs 18 lakh was stolen from the toll plaza at Paranur, Chengalpattu, during the violence that took place in the early hours of Sunday.
The toll staff had asked the bus crew to pay the user fee since the vehicle had entered the cash-only lane. Since the crew did not pay, an altercation ensued leading to assault.
Irate passengers, the public and crew members from other buses too jumped into the fight. In the resultant melee, the toll plaza was vandalised. Meanwhile, it has come to light that the police had to fire one round to disperse the violent mob. Hearing the news, the police rushed to the spot. However, they were outnumbered.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. BJP’s Pon Radhakrishnan Seeks Ban on Covering Faces, Gets Slammed for Islamophobia
Tamil Nadu BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan has been slammed for seeking a ban on covering of faces. The former Union Minister called on the state government to take steps in this regard on Monday, just like Sri Lanka had in the aftermath of April 2019 Easter bombings that killed 259 people in deadly blasts in the island nation.
The minister, who frequently claims that Tamil Nadu is a breeding ground for terrorists, has been called out for Islamophobia by political leaders and activists. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on Monday, he claimed that if the ‘situation continued to worsen’ in Tamil Nadu, the state would also require such measures.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Bridegroom Cuts Cake With Machete, Invites Trouble
A newly-wed man has landed in trouble after a video of him cutting cake with a long machete at his wedding ceremony in Thiruverkadu went viral. Though the police have received a complaint, they are yet to arrest the man and his friend who were dancing with the machete at the marriage hall.
Bhuvanesh (23), the bridegroom, of Karumariamman Koil Street in Thiruverkadu was the route thala for his bus when he was studying at Pachaiyappa’s College. The other suspect, Mani, is a college student. He is absconding since the video went viral. After the wedding reception Sunday, the video went viral on Monday after which the police reached Bhuvanesh’s house.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Chennai Residents Rush to Get Birth Certificates After 1 January
On Tuesday, M Khan, 84, spent a lot of time on the premises of Ripon Buildings, going from official to official enquiring about the procedure for obtaining a birth certificate. His passport shows his place of birth as Chennai.
He speaks his parents’ language of Tamil, explaining to officials about his birth in Chennai in 1935, employment with a public sector bank and the death of his wife. He has records of his employment with the bank, ration card and Aadhaar.
But all these documents he carries do not count for the issuance of a birth certificate, according to existing statutory provisions. He says he was worried about getting a birth certificate to prove his citizenship because of the recent amendments made by the government.
(Source: The Hindu)
