QChennai: 15 Convicted in Ayanavaram Rape Case & More

A special court to try cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Saturday, 2 February, convicted 15 of the 17 accused charged with grave offences, including aggravated penetrative sexual assault, on an 11-year-old hearing impaired girl in Ayanavaram in 2018. The judge will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Monday. An accused was let off and another died during the trial.

The All-Women Police arrested 17 persons — all of them service staff at the residential apartment where the girl lived with her family. The accused had developed an acquaintance with the victim and reportedly committed aggravated sexual assault and aggravated penetrative assault on several occasions, from January 15 to July 14, 2018.

(Source: The Hindu)