QChennai: 15 Convicted in Ayanavaram Rape Case & More
1. Court Convicts 15 of 17 Accused in Ayanavaram Rape Case
A special court to try cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Saturday, 2 February, convicted 15 of the 17 accused charged with grave offences, including aggravated penetrative sexual assault, on an 11-year-old hearing impaired girl in Ayanavaram in 2018. The judge will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Monday. An accused was let off and another died during the trial.
The All-Women Police arrested 17 persons — all of them service staff at the residential apartment where the girl lived with her family. The accused had developed an acquaintance with the victim and reportedly committed aggravated sexual assault and aggravated penetrative assault on several occasions, from January 15 to July 14, 2018.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Alarming Drop Out Rates Among Slum Kids in Schools
On a muggy Thursday afternoon, a handful of teens boys from the Perumbakkam resettlement colony came together for a game of marbles. Karthik* (15), who was one among them, set the ball rolling. It drew a loud cheer from the other boys and when it was all said and done, Karthik shot a high five to the winner and promised to put up a better fight next time.
When asked why were they not in school on a working day, the boys said that they dropped out because their families were resettled while the academic year was still on and journey to their old schools was ‘tiresome’. Karthik’s family was among 2,092 who were evicted from Sathyavani Muthu Nagar at Park Town in January and he was a class 9 student at a government-aided school near Chintadripet.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget is a Mixed Bag for the State
The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday had two specific announcements for the State — Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway and development of Adichanallur as an iconic site. However, it did not have announcements pertaining to requests that Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam had made during the pre-Budget meeting.
The Deputy Chief Minister had sought funds for the Godavari-Cauvery linking scheme and Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II. Funds were also sought for the Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project to rejuvenate the river and its tributaries.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Bid to Smuggle Gold Worth 2 Crore Foiled
Four persons were arrested and 4.8 kg gold worth Rs 2.05 crore, was seized by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department at Chennai Airport. According to a release, On Sunday Ravi (48), who arrived from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight, was intercepted at exit. A gold bar with foreign markings weighing 1 kg, a gold cut bar weighing 133 gm and a chain weighing 59 gm, were recovered from him. In total, 1.192 kg gold valued at Rs 50.55 lakh was seized.
In another incident on Saturday, sleuths noticed a woman trying to exit the Customs area in a hurried manner. On search, a cloth pouch was found attached to her waist, in which six bundles wrapped with black adhesive tape, were found. In all, 24 ten-tola gold bars weighing 2.8 kg and valued at Rs 1.17 crore, were recovered. The lady was identified as A Vijaykumari (29).
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Coronavirus Testing Facility to Be Operative from 4 Feb
The King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy, will be ready to test samples for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) from Monday. The laboratory will give out results on samples within 48 hours, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said. “The King Institute has been designated a laboratory. The testing reagents arrived on Friday. A trial run is being conducted now, and will be completed tomorrow. Clearance from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, will be obtained, and it will be ready for testing from Monday,” she told reporters on Saturday.
So far, 3,223 passengers have been screened at the airports — thermal screening at the Chennai and Tiruchi airports, and symptomatic screening at the Coimbatore and Madurai airports, she said. “A total of 579 travellers from China and transit countries are under observation. Of this, 68 are Chinese passengers. All are fine, and none of them has symptoms of the nCoV now, but we will watch them for 28 days,” she added.
(Source: The Hindu)