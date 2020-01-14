QChennai: Anti-CAA Protesters Held; Publisher Evicted from Fair

Volunteers of the group coming together as ‘citizens against CAA’ were detained by the Chennai city police when they attempted to stage a sit in at Valluvarkottam on Monday. Claiming that the prohibitory orders were in place, the city police officials asked the protesters to disperse.

When the protesters refused and demanded that the officials show them a copy of the Prohibitory Order issued under section 41 of the Madras Police Act, the police personnel took them in a police vehicle and detained them for a few hours at the Thousand Lights police station. A senior police official said that the protesters were detained for disturbing the public and were later released late evening.

(Source: The Hindu)