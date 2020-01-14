QChennai: Anti-CAA Protesters Held; Publisher Evicted from Fair
1. Anti-CAA Protesters Detained by Chennai City Police
Volunteers of the group coming together as ‘citizens against CAA’ were detained by the Chennai city police when they attempted to stage a sit in at Valluvarkottam on Monday. Claiming that the prohibitory orders were in place, the city police officials asked the protesters to disperse.
When the protesters refused and demanded that the officials show them a copy of the Prohibitory Order issued under section 41 of the Madras Police Act, the police personnel took them in a police vehicle and detained them for a few hours at the Thousand Lights police station. A senior police official said that the protesters were detained for disturbing the public and were later released late evening.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Publisher Evicted From Chennai Book Fair for Displaying Book Against TN Government
A publisher-cum-author was evicted from his rented stall at the ongoing 43rd Chennai Book Fair by The Booksellers’ and Publishers’ Association of South India (BAPASI) for “violating rules and displaying for sale a controversial book against the government”.
On Sunday, the police arrested V Anbazhagan, who wrote a book on alleged corruption in the Chennai Corporation’s Smart City project, on charges of criminally intimidating office-bearers of BAPASI on Saturday when the eviction notice was served on him. A metropolitan magistrate in Saidapet remanded him in judicial custody till 24 January.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Need for Weed: TikTok Helps Chennai Police Bust Gang on Crime Spree
A seven-member gang that was robbing people on the road to buy drugs was busted by the police on Monday. The gang included four juveniles. Interestingly, the gang was busted after the police saw a TikTok video uploaded by one of the accused. Six phones, two bikes, and two sovereign gold chains were seized from them.
The chain of incidents was set off on Friday morning when an IT employee was attacked on the road. Rakesh Nair, a native of Kerala, was cycling back from his IT firm in Nungambakkam to his house in Choolaimedu when he was waylaid by four guys. They threatened him to hand over his cash and mobile. When Rakesh refused, they beat him up and fled from the spot with his phone.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Chennai Airport Urges Locals Living Nearby to Not Burn Items on Bhogi
Ahead of Tamil Nadu’s annual harvest festival Pongal, the Chennai International Airport has requested residents who live near the airport to avoid burning objects which create thick smoke in the air.
The announcement which was made through the official Twitter handle of Chennai International Airport said that in 2018 the airport faced extensive cancellations, delays and diversions of flights due to a thick blanket of smoke that reduced visibility around the airport. However, the extent of disruption due to smoke from Bhogi bonfire was lesser in 2019 due to intense sensitisation among the people who lived in close proximity to the airport, the announcement added.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Periyar Uni Student Suicide: Classmates Allege Foul Play, Cops Blame Failed Affair
Periyar University in Salem has declared a two-day holiday after students held a demonstration over the suicide of a 23-year-old postgraduate student in the campus. And while police claim that she could have killed herself over a failed relationship, students have refused to take their word for it.
T Niveditha, the deceased, was pursuing her Masters in Botany and was in her second year. She belongs to Dharmapuri district and her father Tirumalai works in a co-operative sugar factory. Her body was discovered in her room on Saturday night. According to the police, she was alone in her room for 10 days as her roommates were away for research work.
(Source: The News Minute)
