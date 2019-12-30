QChennai: ‘Stalin Being Childish,’ Says Min; Kolam Protesters Held

Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar joined issue with DMK president M K Stalin over his comments regarding the State getting the top rank in the Good Governance Index. In a statement, he asked whether Stalin was even aware of the Home Ministry having made it clear that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented.

“The Census rules state that a person needs to live in a place or say that he/she will live in a place for six months to be included in it. Does Mr Stalin even know about the Home Ministry’s statement that NRC won’t be implemented?” Udhayakumar asked. Joining issue with the DMK leader on the Good Governance ranking, the Minister said Stalin was being childish and irresponsible and was only targeting the chief minister, who had “risen to the State’s top post from humble beginnings due to sheer hard work”, out of vengeance.

(Source: The Hindu)