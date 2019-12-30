QChennai: ‘Stalin Being Childish,’ Says Min; Kolam Protesters Held
1. Stalin Acting Childish and Irresponsible, Says Minister
Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar joined issue with DMK president M K Stalin over his comments regarding the State getting the top rank in the Good Governance Index. In a statement, he asked whether Stalin was even aware of the Home Ministry having made it clear that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented.
“The Census rules state that a person needs to live in a place or say that he/she will live in a place for six months to be included in it. Does Mr Stalin even know about the Home Ministry’s statement that NRC won’t be implemented?” Udhayakumar asked. Joining issue with the DMK leader on the Good Governance ranking, the Minister said Stalin was being childish and irresponsible and was only targeting the chief minister, who had “risen to the State’s top post from humble beginnings due to sheer hard work”, out of vengeance.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. 8 Detained for Drawing Anti-CAA Kolam
Eight people, including five women, were detained briefly by Chennai police on Sunday, 29 December, for drawing kolam (rangoli) outside people’s houses and common places in Besant Nagar with anti-CAA slogans. Those detained included two lawyers who went to the police station.
All of them were later released by the cops.
The police, including the assistant commissioner, who were at the location, detained the protesters and took them to the station citing ‘unlawful assembly’. The police said that those detained didn’t seek prior permission for the rangoli protest. The protesters and the advocates were kept in a mandap (community hall) near the police station. Those detained alleged they were manhandled and that their phones were snatched by police.
3. Spanish Firm Takes Up Waste Collection
Over the last few days, garbage collection and disposal in seven zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation has been done by a Spanish firm, Urbaser. Unlike the earlier model, the civic body will make payment based on 34 key performance indicators for conservancy operations.
Earlier, contractors were paid according to the tonnage of waste collected. Now, payment will be made based on performance indicators, including 100% source segregation compliance in one year, complaint redressal within 12 hours and use of battery-operated vehicles for collection and proper disposal. In case the firm achieves only 70% source segregation in an area, the payment will be revised accordingly, officials said.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. TNTJ Takes Out Rally Against CAA
A huge rally was organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) at Alandur on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Participants alleged that the Union government was trying to discriminate against Muslims and said the CAA should be repealed.
Police said around 30,000 people took part in the rally for which 5,000 police personnel and around 500 Special Action Group personnel were posted. They were deployed to control the crowd and regulate traffic around GST Road and Anna Salai area.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. School Education in TN No Stranger to Controversies
The government textbooks with the new syllabus came with their share of errors. A mistake in the Class 12 English textbook about the antiquity of the Tamil Language sparked an outrage in the State, known for its love for the language. According to the printed book, Tamil Language was 2,300 years old and Sanskrit was 4,000 years old which sparked a political furore. With more mistakes cropping up from the pages of the new books, the government decided to implement a system of continuous evaluation of their content.
Also, when the Central government put out the draft National Education Policy out on the public domain for feedback, political leaders as well as educators and activists from Tamil Nadu voiced concerns.
(Source: The Hindu)
