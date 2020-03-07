QChennai: DMK’s Anbazhagan Dies; 2 Die While Cleaning Septic Tank
1. ‘Perasiriyar’ K Anbazhagan, DMK Gen Secy for 43 Years, Passes Away
DMK General secretary K Anbazhagan, aged 97, passed away on Saturday, 7 March, after struggling with ill health for over a year. Perasiriyar Anbazhagan as he was respectfully called, held the post of General Secretary in the DMK for nine consecutive terms and was elected as a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in nine elections.
He was a friend and advisor to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and an architect of the DMK’s path in Tamil Nadu. Anbazhagan’s passion for the self-respect movement and eloquence on stage had made him a close confidante of DMK founder CN Annadurai.
Read the full story here.
2. 2 Die While Cleaning Septic Tank
Two men died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at an engineering company in the Kakalur Industrial Estate, Tiruvallur, on Friday. Despite manual scavenging being banned, continuous deaths are a testament that the practice continues unabated, even in the developed industrial corridors.
The deceased have been identified as Velavan (40) and Chandru (35) of Putlur. “A few minutes after the duo went into the tank, they fell unconscious. Another staff stationed outside called out to them, but they did not respond. When he peeped in, he saw them lying unconscious,” police said. Relatives of the deceased protested demanding action against the company for indulging them in cleaning without proper safety gear.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Amid Coronavirus Scare, 16 International Flights To & From Chennai Cancelled
With the growing threat of COVID-19, eight International flights to and from Chennai International Airport have been cancelled beginning March 6 for three days, until 9 March. These are flights to and from Hong Kong in China, Frankfurt in Germany, Bangkok in Thailand and Singapore.
As of 6 March, 31 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across India. According to the information shared to The News Minute by Chennai Airport, the 2.00 am Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong from Chennai (CX0632) and the 12.40 am Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Chennai (CX0631) have been cancelled on 4, 5 and 6 March.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Hydrocarbon Projects by Vedanta and ONGC in TN Cauvery Delta Hit a Roadblock
A response from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) obtained under the Right To Information (RTI) Act has revealed that several hydrocarbon exploratory projects planned in the Cauvery delta region by companies like Vedanta and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) are pending clearance from the government of Tamil Nadu. The revelation indicates that these projects will now be considered new projects and hence might not receive the necessary permission from the state government to start work in the region.
N Muruganandam, the Principal Secretary to Government (Industries department) said that an Expert Committee was formed six months ago to analyse the applications submitted by the companies to obtain the necessary licenses.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Come July, Metro to Run Till Wimco Nagar
The nine-km Chennai Metro Rail Phase-1 extension, between Wimco Nagar and Washermenpet, at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, is expected to be operational from July. Almost 80 per cent work is over and tracks have been laid. “All 10 rakes for the stretch have reached the depot and a trial run is likely in May,” an official said.
The extension is expected to benefit lakhs of commuters, especially those in suburbs such as Ennore, Minjur, Manali and Ernavoor. Officials said there is a high potential for commuters using metro from areas beyond Wimco Nagar. “Currently, MTC buses and local trains from Tiruvottriyur are the main mode of transport for north Chennai to connect with other parts of the city. Metro will be a game changer,’’ an official said.
(Source: The New Indian Express)