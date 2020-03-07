QChennai: DMK’s Anbazhagan Dies; 2 Die While Cleaning Septic Tank

DMK General secretary K Anbazhagan, aged 97, passed away on Saturday, 7 March, after struggling with ill health for over a year. Perasiriyar Anbazhagan as he was respectfully called, held the post of General Secretary in the DMK for nine consecutive terms and was elected as a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in nine elections.

He was a friend and advisor to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and an architect of the DMK’s path in Tamil Nadu. Anbazhagan’s passion for the self-respect movement and eloquence on stage had made him a close confidante of DMK founder CN Annadurai.

