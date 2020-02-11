QChennai: Agri-Zone Focus on Law; Students Attack MTC Crew

With Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announcing that a law will be formulated to accord Protected Special Agricultural Zone status to the delta region, the broad contours of the proposed legislation have become a subject matter of discussion among farmers and experts. While acknowledging that he did not have information regarding the latest initiative of the government, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), N Kumar, said the concept of reserved forests could be considered in developing the agricultural zone.

As is the case with reserved forests, an independent body could be constituted to consider proposals for permissible industrial projects in the delta region, Kumar said.

