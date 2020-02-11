QChennai: Agri-Zone Focus on Law; Students Attack MTC Crew
1. Agri Zone: Focus Shifts to Legislation
With Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announcing that a law will be formulated to accord Protected Special Agricultural Zone status to the delta region, the broad contours of the proposed legislation have become a subject matter of discussion among farmers and experts. While acknowledging that he did not have information regarding the latest initiative of the government, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), N Kumar, said the concept of reserved forests could be considered in developing the agricultural zone.
As is the case with reserved forests, an independent body could be constituted to consider proposals for permissible industrial projects in the delta region, Kumar said.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Students Scuffle With MTC Bus Crew
Angered for being told not to travel on the footboard, school students attacked crew members of two MTC buses, in separate incidents. In the first incident, plus-two students of a private school in KK Nagar boarded bus route number 12G, which plies between Anna Square and KK Nagar. When the bus reached Kamarajar Salai, the students who were travelling on the footboard were told to get inside by Manoharan, the driver, which they allegedly failed to listen to, said a police officer.
Not happy with the attitude of the boys, Manoharan stopped the bus and asked the boys to get in and locked the doors. This did not go down well with the students who called on their friends. The friends arrived in bikes and intercepted the bus and things got out of hands, said the police.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Call for Action Against Illegal Fuel Tankers
The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has requested district authorities in the State to confiscate illegal bowsers that carry large quantities of fuel to client locations. Action on such illegal tankers had been a long-pending demand of petroleum dealers.
Bowsers are tankers that can carry up to 12 kilolitre of fuel and are operated by a section of fuel pump operators to supply fuel to industries and companies that require large quantities of fuel. These do not have any legal sanction and do not confirm to safety norms and have been in existence for over 10 years now.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Waterbody Detected Under Landfill
The City Corporation after partially biomining a ten-feet deep landfill in Sathangadu near Thiruvottriyur has found a possible presence of a water body beneath it. The bioming of the 50-year-old landfill in North Chennai opposite to Buckingham Canal began early last month and when a part of the landfill was biomined, a presence of a water channel was found.
Corporation officials said they are yet to determine whether it is a narrow water channel leading to a bigger lake down the road or the landfill itself is on top of a water body. When Express visited the dumpyard, which has a legacy waste upto 1.25 lakh cubic metres, just next to the unearthed waste, a small water body like a cesspool is seen with pitch black water mixed with oily chemicals.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl
The All Women Police, Tiruvottiyur arrested a 48-year-old former railway employee on charges of kidnapping a 16-year-old-girl from Andhra Pradesh, holding her in illegal confinement and sexually assaulting her. The offender has been identified as Shankar Rao, 48, a resident of Railway quarters in Tiruvottiyur. He was dismissed from service as he was irregular to work.
Police sources said the girl was under the care of her grandparents in Visakhapatnam. Three months ago, she and her grandmother had gone to a temple near their house. While they were waiting at bus stand in Visakhapatnam, she wandered off. Shankar Rao spotted her in the bus stand in Visakhapatnam. He lured the girl with the promise of getting her a job in Chennai and kidnapped her.
(Source: The Hindu)
