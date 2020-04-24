1. Govt Recommends Kashayams to ‘Boost’ ImmunityAs part of the state government’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday launched a special scheme called Aarokyam under which Kapasura Kudineer and Nilavembu Kudineer, Siddha decoctions made of many herbs, would be given as immunity boosters, to the people. The government clarified that these medicines cannot be considered as treatment for corona, but as measures aimed at boosting immunity.In all corona containment zones in Chennai, one lakh sachets containing Kapasura Kudineer Choornam (mixture of herbal powders) will be distributed to the people. The officials and people should maintain social distancing during the distribution. In the past, Nilavembu Kashayam and Kapasura Kudineer were recommended during swine flu and dengue prevailed in the state.(Source: The New Indian Express)2. Tiruchy: A ‘Wild’ TikTok Video Lands Six Men in JailForest department personnel on Thursday arrested six persons who hunted and cooked monitor lizard in the reserved area of Valanadu. The incident came to light when the gang posted a video of them hunting and cooking it on TikTok app.The clip went viral and was brought to the attention of officials The incident happened on 21 April, and the video was released on Wednesday. In the video, the youth were seen tying the lizard’s legs, after which they killed the lizard and started dancing. All the six were from Solaiammaopatti village in Valanadu. They were remanded on Thursday.(Source: The New Indian Express)Parents Can Now Stop Their Kids from Sending DMs on TikTok3. For Grieving Conservancy Worker, Village Comes FirstA Ayyadurai, 50, a conservancy worker deployed in the COVID-19 containment zone of V Kalathur panchayat in Perambalur district, returned to work an hour after burying his mother — service to his people amid a global pandemic was more important to him. His mother was ill for a long time and died of blood sugar complications.Ayyadurai has been working in the panchayat in Veppanthattai block of Perambalur for over 20 years. “He is well known among people for being a dedicated and humble man, but we did not expect him to put their needs before his own,” said G Prabhu, president of the panchayat.(Source: The Hindu)‘Didn’t Deserve This End:’ Give Frontline Workers Dignity in Death4. Two Deaths, 54 New Cases of COVID-19 in Tamil NaduTamil Nadu reported two deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday even as 54 persons tested positive for the disease in the state, with Chennai accounting for half the cases. The state’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,683 (including two who were counted in other states and one person who tested negative after death.)A 70-year-old man died of COVID-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Hospital authorities said he had diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. He was on dialysis. He tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago. The other death was of a 56-year-old woman, admitted to Apollo Hospitals. She had tested positive on 4 April. With this, the state has reported a total of 20 deaths due to COVID-19.(Source: The Hindu)COVID-19 Crushes Tiruppur Textile Industry, Losses Run Into Crores5. Meet Kalpana, a TN Govt School Teacher Using Technology to Reach out to StudentsAmid reassurances from the government of Tamil Nadu that the Board Exams for Class 10 students will be definitely held after the lockdown is lifted, a government school in Tirupur is doing whatever it can to ensure students remain in touch with their books till their exams.The initiative in the Municipal Higher Secondary School in Kumar Nagar, Tirupur is spearheaded by N Kalpana, an English teacher in the school. Speaking to TNM from her home in Tirupur, 32-year-old Kalpana says that the motivation to rope in technology to keep the students engaged in their studies came after a message from the Headmistress (HM) of the school.(Source: The News Minute)Online Classes For Chinese Students Amid Coronavirus Outbreak