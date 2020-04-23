QChennai: 4 More Journos COVID-19 Positive; Chennai GH Docs Upset

Four more journalists in Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three of them work from the same Tamil TV news channel while the fourth is from another channel, a senior health department official confirmed.

This comes a day after 26 staff members of a TV news channel tested positive for the virus. Many journalists in the city volunteered for the testing in the last two days after a Tamil newspaper reporter and a TV channel journalist tested positive on Sunday. "Of the total 400 samples collected in the hospital (including non-journalists) the results of five have turned positive and the remaining are negative. Four of them belong to journalists," the official added.

(Source: The New Indian Express)