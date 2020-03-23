QChennai: Rajini’s Viral Theory Debunked; Actor Visu Passes Away

On Sunday, when the city stayed indoors due to the ‘janata curfew’, tense moments prevailed at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station, as thousands of migrant labourers, waiting to get to their home towns, were caught unawares after the trains stood cancelled.

According to the police, most passengers had come from Kerala on Saturday night, hoping to go to their home towns — mostly in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — on Sunday. After arriving in Chennai, the Southern Railway, with the help of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF), screened many of them for COVID-19 symptoms. The police then made them leave the station. The Southern Railway requested the Greater Chennai Corporation to make arrangements for the labourers.

(Source: The Hindu)