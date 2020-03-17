QChennai: Over 180 Flights Cancelled; RTI on Animal Deaths in IIT

Over 180 flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport this month and there may be a nearly 50% dip in the international passenger traffic. Airport sources said that nearly 100 flights have been cancelled this week alone. On Monday too, several flights to destinations including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok were cancelled by several airlines. In the first 11 days, about 90 flights were cancelled.

Sources said, the international air passenger traffic that was around 8,000-9,000 till last week has fallen further. While all airlines that cancel don’t necessarily say it is because of COVID-19, sources said, majority of the cancellations were due to the impact of this pandemic. The domestic passenger traffic too may have an impact but certainly not as much as the international traffic as of now, sources said.

(Source: The Hindu)