QChennai: Over 180 Flights Cancelled; RTI on Animal Deaths in IIT
1. Over 180 Flights Cancelled This Month
Over 180 flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport this month and there may be a nearly 50% dip in the international passenger traffic. Airport sources said that nearly 100 flights have been cancelled this week alone. On Monday too, several flights to destinations including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok were cancelled by several airlines. In the first 11 days, about 90 flights were cancelled.
Sources said, the international air passenger traffic that was around 8,000-9,000 till last week has fallen further. While all airlines that cancel don’t necessarily say it is because of COVID-19, sources said, majority of the cancellations were due to the impact of this pandemic. The domestic passenger traffic too may have an impact but certainly not as much as the international traffic as of now, sources said.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. No Panel Yet to Stop Animal Deaths at IIT-Madras
A reply to an RTI query by animal rights activist Antony Clement Rubin has revealed that since 2017 there have been 347 animal deaths in IIT-M, out of which 265 are spotted deer and 15 blackbucks. He had previously petitioned National Green Tribunal (NGT) on issues of improper solid waste management, which prompted the tribunal to order for constituting a permanent committee recently.
It’s been a month since NGT has passed the order, but the committee is yet to be formed. CH Padma, Chennai Wildlife Warden, told Express that the correspondence has been received. “IIT Madras and TNPCB have to name their representatives. Once it’s done, the committee will meet and evolve a long-term management plan.”
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Tamil Medium Education Since School Must for Jobs, Says Bill
Only the candidates who have studied in Tamil medium from primary school onwards will be accorded preference in direct recruitment under the ‘Persons Studied in Tamil Medium’ (PSTM) quota, according to a Bill tabled by the government in the Assembly on Monday. The Bill seeks to amend the Tamil Nadu Appointment on preferential basis in the Services under the State of PSTM Act, 2010.
Until now, persons who had obtained the “prescribed educational qualification” for direct recruitment through Tamil medium of instruction were eligible for getting preference in direct recruitment. The amendment is being brought in as the government had come across instances where candidates who had obtained only the final prescribed educational qualification in Tamil medium were applying under the PSTM quota for direct recruitment.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Reconstruction of Marina Loop Road Poses Threat to Ecosystems
The Marina Beach has been a point of attraction for residents and tourists in the city. But recently, the Marina Beach road has been attracting denizens for a different reason — one that commands their unity to save the natural ecosystems that are under threat, owing to the reconstruction of the Marina Loop Road. The improved link road has been designed to connect the Marina lighthouse to Kottivakkam. It will run across the Adyar estuary and over the Broken Bridge. Although this may bring a temporary sigh of relief, the situation might only worsen some of the existing woes, worry residents.
On 21 February, Justice Suresh Kumar of Madras High Court pointed out that Greenways Road and DGS Dhinakaran Road, experience severe traffic congestion due to the residences of ministers and judges in the area. He asked the government and the Corporation to examine the feasibility of reconstructing the Loop Road, which had extended till Besant Nagar before the 1970s.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Quarantine Facilities Near Airport Soon, 24 hr Helpline Set Up
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that as far as possible facilities would be established near the international airports at Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai to quarantine Indians who returned from the 14 countries, arrivals from which had been banned by the Central government.
The government said that its 24-hour helpline could be accessed on the phone numbers 104, 044-29510400, 044-29510500, 9444340496 and 8754448477. The government warned that those spreading false information or causing unwarranted panic over COVID-19, either in the form of news or on social media or any other form, would be prosecuted under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, 2005.
(Source: The Hindu)
