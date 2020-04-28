1. 47 New Coronavirus Cases Reported From ChennaiFifty two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, and 47 of them are from Chennai. Till now, Chennai has had 570 cases of COVID-19, making it a red zone in the state. Of the remaining five cases on Monday, four patients belong to Madurai and one patient is from Villupuram.According to the medical bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu department of Health and Family Welfare, 81 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Monday, thus taking the total number of patients discharged to 1101. No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the state on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Tamil Nadu is 1937 and the number of active cases is 809.The state government also has tested 7176 samples belonging to 6753 persons on Monday and the total number of samples tested in Tamil Nadu as of date is 94781.(Source: The News Minute)Kamal Haasan, Tamil Stars Release Music Video to Spread Positivity2. As Prices Soar, Thieves Target Milk PacketsWith milk being sold above the printed retail price at many places in the city because of demand, packets are being stolen, say vendors.In the last two days, several thefts have been reported by dealers and dairies. In Manali, a tub of milk packets was taken away by a man, who left his two-wheeler in the next street. He emptied the packets into a bag and kept the tub back at the original spot.In T. Nagar, a few packets went missing when a vendor went to deliver milk. In Broadway, five tubs of milk sachets went missing and a fight ensued between the delivery man and the vendor.(Source: The Hindu)Complete Lockdown in 5 TN Cities, Including Chennai, for 4 Days 3. Ambulance Stopped for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Convoy? Cops Say NoA cellphone video of a traffic jam in which an ambulance is caught, has been doing the rounds in Chennai. It has been alleged that the jam was caused by the convoy of Chief Minister E Palaniswami – an allegation that has been denied by the city police.The video shows a virtual traffic jam on one side of the road. At the head of it, stand an ambulance. A number of people on two wheelers are also seen waiting, some of them standing close enough to violate lockdown rules.The Chennai police have denied the allegations, saying the vehicles were stopped for check because of lockdown violations. There was no patient in the ambulance. The Chief Minister, they said, has always instructed them not to stop traffic for his convoy.(Source: NDTV)This Lockdown Season Show Your ‘Home Love’: Chennai Poet Ekshikaa4. Tamil Producers Defend 'Pon Magal Vandhal' Online release, Theatre Owners MiffedThe news that Jyothika’s upcoming film Pon Magal Vandhal, produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and directed by JJ Fredrick, will directly release on Amazon Prime during the first week of May, has kicked up a hornet’s nest in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil film producers and theatre owners find themselves on opposite sides, and while 2D Entertainment has not put out any official confirmation, they have not denied the reports either.Responding to the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association’s threat to boycott all of 2D’s films and Suriya’s films, around 30 producers in a letter on Sunday have requested the association not to take any decision without holding a discussion with all stakeholders, post lockdown.(Source: The News Minute)Tamil Film Producers Support Direct OTT Release of Their Films5. Men’s PG Hostel of MMC Sealed After Two Doctors Test PositiveTwo more postgraduates of the Madras Medical College (MMC), to which the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) is attached, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Their source of infection was traced to a sanitation worker who worked in the PG men’s hostel on contract.Already, 23 medical, paramedical staff and workers of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. A majority of them were from the Department of Cardiology in the hospital. Of this, six postgraduates and a staff nurse were discharged last week. Hospital authorities said three more staff nurses were discharged on Monday.(Source: The Hindu)