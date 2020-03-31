QChennai: Over 22K Lockdown Violators Arrested in One Week & More
1. Over 22,000 Lockdown Violators Arrested in One Week
Even as the police have been trying to keep the public indoors, a total of 22,906 people were arrested in the past week (24 to 30 March), across Tamil Nadu, for allegedly violating Section 144. In Chennai alone, a total of 1,863 arrests were made from March 26 to 30. On Monday, the figure stood at 236. Also, 1,350 vehicles, including two-wheelers and auto rickshaws, were also seized in the past four days.
The city police are also finding alternate ways to handle the people stepping out of their houses, and to increase awareness among them. While at some places, violators were made to hold placards carrying messages, in certain other areas, violators were asked to do sit-ups, and also made to practice social distancing.
2. Next Two Weeks Are Critical, Say Government Officials
Senior government officials have said the next two weeks will be critical, as more number of tests will be carried out since the protocol to deal with COVID-19 has been revised. “The protocol has been revised to include testing of patients with severe acute respiratory illnesses for COVID-19. So, persons with pneumonia or other symptoms, who have gone unnoticed so far, will be tested. The current measures should continue to be implemented without laxity,” a senior bureaucrat said.
A total of 74,533 persons, including passengers from other countries, are under home quarantine for 28 days in the state. While Chennai accounts for the highest number of persons under home quarantine, at 16,767.
3. Over 50 Markets to Be Relocated to Playgrounds
The Chennai Corporation has started shifting markets in congested areas to nearby playgrounds. More than 50 markets in congested neighbourhoods are expected to be shifted to major playgrounds in the city this week.
The Chennai Corporation on Monday shifted the Chintadripet market to a four-acre ground near the May Day Park. The markets had been developed by traders themselves after getting permission from the Chennai Corporation in all the areas. Over 50% of the traders shifted to the grounds on Monday.
4. Dairy Sector Lets 1.2 Crore Litres of Milk Go Down the Drain Daily
Major impact due to the closure of hotels, tea shops and bakeries in wake of the nationwide lockdown has been borne by over 10 lakh dairy farmers in the State. With the lockdown now entering the seventh day, private milk companies has reduced procurement price citing lack of demand.
According to sources, of the total 2.1 crore litre of milk produced, about 1.2 crore litre is being stagnated every day. This includes 45 lakh litre earmarked for hotels and tea shops, and another 65 lakh litre sent for producing products such as ghee, milk powder, butter, and sweets among others. In addition, the consumption of milk purchased through retail outlets has also fallen by 30 percent.
5. LPG Refills Can Only Be Booked 15 Days After Delivery
In an effort to prevent panic bookings of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refills, oil companies have put in place temporary measures that will be in force till the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown. Now, if a consumer books and gets a 14.2kg domestic refill, he can make the next booking only after 15 days. The IVRS system that makes the bookings has been programmed to tell consumers that they will have to wait for their turn.
Distributors said that this would help prevent unnecessary cancellations. “Consumers book even if they have a spare cylinder on hand as they are fully dependent on cooking at home. Families at home means more cooking and snacks too, thereby additional LPG usage,” explained a distributor. Cancellation is also being allowed on the respective oil company's app after only one try.
