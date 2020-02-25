QChennai: CBSE Class 10 Exams Begin; HC on NHAI Project Clearances
1. CBSE Class 10 Exams Off to a Breezy Start
Class 10 students from CBSE schools in the city commenced writing their board exams on Monday, with the Tamil paper. Both students and teachers said that the paper was extremely easy. “The questions were direct and students were happy with the paper,” said Asha Nathan, principal, Chennai Public School, Anna Nagar.
The students will be writing the English paper on Wednesday. At centres across the city, students began assembling at examination centres from 8.30 am. The candidates had been given strict instructions to be at the centres latest by 9.45 am, and the question papers were distributed at 10 am. Over 18.89 lakh candidates across the country are writing the Class X board exams. The exams will go on till March 20.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Woman Self-Immolates, Husband Who Tries to Intervene Succumbs
A woman who allegedly set herself afire over a domestic dispute and her husband who tried rescue her suffered burns and died at Thiruporur on Saturday night. According to police, Shanthi (32) and Ilango (36) had been married for 10 years and had two children. The couple worked in a private company and lived at Thiruporur.
“On Saturday, the couple got into a fight and Shanthi allegedly set herself on fire. Ilango, who tried to rescue her, also suffered serious burns. Hearing their screams, neighbours rescued the couple and rushed them to hospital where they were declared brought dead,” a police officer said. A case has been registered and a probe is on.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Arappor Iyakkam Alleges Harassment of Whistleblower
Arappor Iyakkam has alleged that a whistleblower who helped NGOs release data on corruption in the Chennai Corporation has been threatened by civic officials. According to a press release, Arappor Iyakkam exposed corruption in the Corporation in 2018, with many contractors admitting that tenders were prefixed and they had been fighting for an open and transparent tendering process.
“One such person is Chandrabose, who is also a witness in the corruption complaints given by Arappor Iyakkam. He has also brought out videos on how Corporation officials refuse to accept the deposit DD for other contractors. He received an envelope by registered post from the Corporation at his residence on February 6, 2020, and at his other property on February 5, 2020."
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Railway Passengers Submitting Fake Disability Certificates?
The Government Railway Police has been asked to conduct an inquiry against touts who create fake disability certificates for passengers. Persons with disabilities are eligible for 50-75 per cent concession. The order for inquiry was issued by the Chennai division of Southern Railway last week, after officials scrutinising three-year-old pending document submitted for identity cards - issued by the railways to the disabled - revealed one of the government doctors, whose name appeared in a certificate, was no longer in service.
Nikhil Kumar Javali’s application, submitted on January 13, 2017, was certified by M Chandra, Chief Medical Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He had certified the applicant was ‘mentally retarded’. It later came to light that M Chandra retired from service in 2015.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. 'Why Not Single Window Nod for NHAI Projects?'
The Madras High Court on Monday embarked on an exercise to ascertain the possibility of the state government establishing a single window system for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to obtain clearances from multiple departments such as the Public Works, the State Highways and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments either while laying new highways or when widening the existing highways.
Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha included the Chief Secretary as one of the respondents to a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up by the court regarding poor maintenance of the national highway between Maduravoyal and Wallajahpet. It sought to know his response by March 8. The judges also directed the NHAI to ensure that the highway in question was maintained well with sufficient lights.
(Source: The Hindu)
