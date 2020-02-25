QChennai: CBSE Class 10 Exams Begin; HC on NHAI Project Clearances

Class 10 students from CBSE schools in the city commenced writing their board exams on Monday, with the Tamil paper. Both students and teachers said that the paper was extremely easy. “The questions were direct and students were happy with the paper,” said Asha Nathan, principal, Chennai Public School, Anna Nagar.

The students will be writing the English paper on Wednesday. At centres across the city, students began assembling at examination centres from 8.30 am. The candidates had been given strict instructions to be at the centres latest by 9.45 am, and the question papers were distributed at 10 am. Over 18.89 lakh candidates across the country are writing the Class X board exams. The exams will go on till March 20.

(Source: The Hindu)