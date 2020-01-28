QChennai: Attempt to Attack Gurumurthy Foiled, 8 Held & More
1. Eight Held for Bid to Attack S Gurumurthy’s House
The Chennai city police on Monday swooped down on eight persons, all members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, for attempting to throw petrol bombs at the residence of Editor of Thuglak magazine, S Gurumurthy, early on Sunday.
According to the police, one of the suspects, Sasikumar, had several cases pending against him, including that of two petrol bomb attacks on Woodlands Hotel and Sathyam theatre here. Early on Sunday, the arrested persons had reached Gurumurthy’s house at Varadharajapuram in Mylapore, with an alleged plan to carry out the attack. But when Sasikumar, who had his face covered, started getting closer to the gate with petrol bombs in his bag, the dog in the compound started barking, alerting a policeman on guard duty.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. ‘Godman’ Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Daughter
A 42-year-old self-proclaimed godman was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter for the past four years. According to the police, the man worked as an electrician and claimed to be a godman after a visit to the Kolli Hills in Western Ghats five years back.
On Friday, the man travelled to the hills and called his daughter on the phone to say that he will return on Sunday. “He used obscene language to talk to the girl. Though the girl did not inform her mother, the mobile had an automatic recording option. Noticing her daughter worried after the call, the mother listened to the recording and was shocked,” police said.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Perarivalan Urges Governor to Expedite Decision on Mercy Plea
A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, has urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to expedite the decision on his mercy plea.
The convict, lodged in the Puzhal central prison, wrote to the Governor a few days after the Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu government last Tuesday to file a report on the status of his plea for pardon. The apex court had called for the status report after expressing its displeasure over the lack of progress made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on determining whether the assassination of the former Prime Minister was the culmination of a “larger conspiracy”.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Accused Altered TNPSC Group 4 Exam Answer Sheets in Moving Vehicle, Says TN CB-CID
The Tamil Nadu CB-CID, a special wing of the Crime Investigation Department, arrested H Omkanthan, a Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Record clerk, for allegedly colluding with the prime suspect, Jayakumar, in the TNPSC Group 4 exam scam. The police have also revealed that the crime of altering answer sheets took place in a moving vehicle on the intervening night of 1 September and 2 September 2019.
According to reports, Jayakumar had approached Omkanthan, seeking help to access TNPSC answer scripts and had offered him a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. After TN College Pulls Up Student for Vivekananda Painting on Dept Wall, PMO Intervenes
A painting of a saffron-clad Vivekananda on a compound wall of the Coimbatore Government Arts College, has snowballed into a controversy with even the Prime Minister's office getting dragged in. This after the student who drew the figure approached the Prime Minister's office alleging that the college was threatening to suspend him. The student went on to receive a reply from the PM's staff assuring him that they would look into the issue.
On 28 September, he received oral permission from his Head of the Department to paint the picture of Vivekananda on a wall which had the department's sign board. Drawings of BR Ambedkar, Periyar and Karl Marx were already present on the surface and Ganesh drew the Vivekananda in the space available on the left side of the wall.
(Source: The News Minute)
