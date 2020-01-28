QChennai: Attempt to Attack Gurumurthy Foiled, 8 Held & More

The Chennai city police on Monday swooped down on eight persons, all members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, for attempting to throw petrol bombs at the residence of Editor of Thuglak magazine, S Gurumurthy, early on Sunday.

According to the police, one of the suspects, Sasikumar, had several cases pending against him, including that of two petrol bomb attacks on Woodlands Hotel and Sathyam theatre here. Early on Sunday, the arrested persons had reached Gurumurthy’s house at Varadharajapuram in Mylapore, with an alleged plan to carry out the attack. But when Sasikumar, who had his face covered, started getting closer to the gate with petrol bombs in his bag, the dog in the compound started barking, alerting a policeman on guard duty.

(Source: The Hindu)