QChennai: Tiruppur Textile Industry Crushed; 2 More COVID Deaths

Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, one of the most important textile hubs of India, is now bleeding and textile owners say that they have not been paid for Rs 9000 crore worth of exported goods. Home to over 10,000 factories with over 6 lakh labourers, the district has come to a standstill since the nationwide lockdown was announced on 25 March.

Tiruppur has the third most number of cases in the state, with 79 as on 14 April. Raja M Shanmugham, president of the Tiruppur Exporters Association told The Quint that Rs 6000 crore worth of goods have been shipped to different countries but payment has not been made and goods worth thousands of crores, which were to be exported, are lying in the godowns.

