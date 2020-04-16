QChennai: Tiruppur Textile Industry Crushed; 2 More COVID Deaths
1. COVID-19 Crushes Tiruppur Textile Industry, Losses Run Into Crores
Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, one of the most important textile hubs of India, is now bleeding and textile owners say that they have not been paid for Rs 9000 crore worth of exported goods. Home to over 10,000 factories with over 6 lakh labourers, the district has come to a standstill since the nationwide lockdown was announced on 25 March.
Tiruppur has the third most number of cases in the state, with 79 as on 14 April. Raja M Shanmugham, president of the Tiruppur Exporters Association told The Quint that Rs 6000 crore worth of goods have been shipped to different countries but payment has not been made and goods worth thousands of crores, which were to be exported, are lying in the godowns.
2. Two Men Die of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Toll Now 14; 1,242 People Infected
Two men died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and 38 more people tested positive, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 1,242, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. Total number of deaths in the state now stands at 14.
Of the fresh 38 positive cases, 34 were infected from the "single source," he said an apparent reference to an event held last month in Delhi. "There is no community spread and this has been ensured as the state has a robust public health system," he added.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Chennai’s Trade Centre Turned Into a COVID-19 Quarantine Ward
Rows and rows of white cubicles edged with fluorescent tube lights - These are not office cubicles in a large tech firm but isolation beds at a quarantine facility opened newly in Chennai. A large convention hall in Chennai that has hosted several trade fairs so far has now been converted into a quarantine facility in the city.
Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G Prakash on Tuesday launched a 550-bed institutional quarantine ward at Nandambakkam Trade Centre Complex in Alandur neighbourhood of the city. Reportedly, the biggest in the country is a facility in Jaisalmer that has 700-bedded capacity.
4. When Lockdown Is Lifted, Chennai Airport Will Have a Host of Precautionary Measures in Place
In a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chennai airport is likely to implement a series of precautionary measures when operations begin post lockdown. CISF personnel working in both domestic and international terminals who will check passengers and also screen the baggage, are likely to get personal protection kits, a source said. The check-in counters are likely to be covered with glass with just a small opening to pass on the essential documents like passport, tickets or other ID proof.
“Physical distancing of passengers will be ensured at every point in the terminal. In the security hold area, where passengers sit, waiting to board the aircraft, there are plans to rearrange the seats,” an official said.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. After Three Cats Die in Shelter, Madurai MLA Intervenes to Supply Food
For Devika Khazvini, the Founder of Cattitude, a shelter for aged cats, the last two weeks have been nothing short of a nightmare. Since the lockdown began, three of her cats in the Madurai shelter died due to the shortage of kibble (cat-food) that they were accustomed to.
Finally, unable to withstand their pain, Devika took to Facebook on 13 April, appealing to people to help her transport kibble to the shelter from Chennai, where she lived and already had the necessary supplies. The post was seen by Margaret, the wife of Madurai Central MLA P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan. And as soon as the MLA heard of the predicament of the cats from his wife, he made necessary arrangements.
(Source: The News Minute)
