10 Vehicles Collide as Chennai Air Quality Dips Sharply on Bhogi

Chennai woke up to a hazy morning, on Tuesday, owing to the Bhogi celebrations in the city.



Over 10 vehicles collided in the Chennai-Vellore Highway, due to poor visibility during early hours of the day. Early reports suggest casualties at the site.

With particulate matter (PM) levels in at least two locations crossing 500 micrograms, the city woke up to a smoggy morning.

Few morning flights were also delayed as the thick blanket of smog affected visibility.

Bhogi is the first day of the harvest festival Pongal in Tamil Nadu, where people light bonfires. This is seen as a symbol of letting go of the old and heralding in the new.