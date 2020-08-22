Chhattisgarh Govt Deposits Rs 1500 Crore in Farmer Accounts

Further, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has shared that under Godhan Nyay Yojana, the state government has stared procuring cow dung at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg. The scheme was started on July 20, the day of the Hareli festival. The State Government has decided to make payments against dung procurement under the scheme every 15 days.

The state government has informed that the Tendu patta collectors of the state have been given a bonus of Rs 233 crore. Earlier, a remuneration of Rs 371 crore was disbursed in year 2018. This has led to a 60 percent increase in the income of 12 lakh tendu leaf collectors.

Referring to State Government’s Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Collectors Social Security Scheme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that under this scheme, Tendu patta collectors will be provided benefits of insurance. In case of accident and death, the amount would be paid to the aggrieved families under the scheme within one month.