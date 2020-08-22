Chhattisgarh Govt Deposits Rs 1500 Crore in Farmer Accounts
There has also been a 60 percent increase in the income of 12 lakh tendu leaf collectors.
The Chhattisgarh state government, at a program organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, shared that the Government of Chhattisgarh has deposited Rs 1737.50 crore in the accounts of farmers, Tendu patta collectors and cow dung vendors.
CM Bhupesh Baghel said that this amount of Rs 1737.50 crore includes Rs 1500 crore from second installment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, Rs 4.5 crore of Godan Nyaya Yojana and Rs 232.81 crores for Tendu patta collectors.
On 21 May, during the commencement of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, the first installment of Rs 1500 crore was deposited into the accounts of 19 lakh farmers. Under this scheme of the Chhattisgarh government, farmers will be provided with assistance of a total sum of Rs 5,750 crore in four instalments.
Other Social Welfare Schemes
Further, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has shared that under Godhan Nyay Yojana, the state government has stared procuring cow dung at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg. The scheme was started on July 20, the day of the Hareli festival. The State Government has decided to make payments against dung procurement under the scheme every 15 days.
The state government has informed that the Tendu patta collectors of the state have been given a bonus of Rs 233 crore. Earlier, a remuneration of Rs 371 crore was disbursed in year 2018. This has led to a 60 percent increase in the income of 12 lakh tendu leaf collectors.
Referring to State Government’s Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Collectors Social Security Scheme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that under this scheme, Tendu patta collectors will be provided benefits of insurance. In case of accident and death, the amount would be paid to the aggrieved families under the scheme within one month.
India Has Two Economies: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also participated in the event via video conferencing.
Addressing the attendees of the program, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Chattisgarh government is committed to protecting the interest of farmers, poor tribals and labourers.
“No nation can progress without protecting the interests of these sections of the society. In Chhattisgarh, State Government is working dedicatedly for welfare of these sections. Presently, the country has two economies- the organized economy that includes major companies and the unorganized economy that includes farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, and crores of poor people.”Rahul Gandhi
