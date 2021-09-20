Punjab CM Channi's History of Harassment & Rebellion: What is the #MeToo Case?

Hours after Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh Channi was given the chief ministerial post in Punjab, the Congress leader found himself in the midst of a controversy after 3-year-old #MeToo allegations surfaced against him.

While congratulations poured in from various leaders across Indian politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raked up #MeToo allegations against Channi.

BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter to bring up the case of harassment against the leader and sneered, 'Well done, Rahul.'

