Chandiwal Commission Issues Production Warrants for Sachin Waze, Anil Deshmukh
While Waze is in NIA custody, Deshmukh is in Enforcement Directorate’s.
Chandiwal Commission in Maharashtra, on Wednesday, 1 December, issued production warrants for dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for 8 and 9 December, respectively.
The Justice K U Chandiwal Commission is probing corruption allegations brought on by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
Earlier in the day, Waze and Deshmukh had appeared before the Commission in Mumbai.
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai remanded Anil Deshmukh, the former home minister of Maharashtra, to judicial custody on 6 November, for 14 days in a money laundering case.
BACKGROUND
Deshmukh was accused of corruption and extortion by Param Bir Singh, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.
Singh had sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in which he alleged that Mumbai Police extort up to Rs 100 crore from multiple bars and restaurants in Mumbai every month, Hindustan Times reported.
Following his resignation as home minister, Deshmukh was arrested on 2 November after being questioned for more than 12 hours at the Mumbai office of the ED.
He was not granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court, but has maintained that all allegations against him are untrue.
Param Bir Singh also faces similar allegations against him, with cases filed by both Mumbai Police and Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau.
