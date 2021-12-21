Chandiwal Commission Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine on Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had stepped down from the post of home minister in April this year after he was accused of corruption by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked the former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crore from hotel owners in Mumbai.

Deshmukh had been arrested on 2 November after being questioned for more than 12 hours at the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate.

Both Deshmukh and Vaze are in judicial custody.