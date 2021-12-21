Chandiwal Commission Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine on Anil Deshmukh
The fine was imposed due to the failure of his legal counsel to appear for cross-examination of Sachin Vaze.
The Chandiwal Commission, instituted by the Maharashtra government to probe the corruption allegations against the state's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the politician.
The penalty was imposed due to the failure of his legal counsel to appear before the committee for cross-examination of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, reported news agency ANI.
Retired Justice Chandiwal, who heads the committee, directed Deshmukh to deposit the amount of the fine in the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The proceedings of the commission have been adjourned to Wednesday.
Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had stepped down from the post of home minister in April this year after he was accused of corruption by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.
Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked the former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crore from hotel owners in Mumbai.
Deshmukh had been arrested on 2 November after being questioned for more than 12 hours at the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate.
Both Deshmukh and Vaze are in judicial custody.
(With inputs from ANI)
