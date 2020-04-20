Amid Migrant Crisis, Govt to Use Surplus Rice for Hand Sanitizers
The central government said on Monday, 20 April, that all excess rice stored in central godowns will be used to create ethanol for hand sanitizers. It will also be added to petrol to reduce emissions.
The order is seen as controversial by many since millions in the country have no access to basic food and water amenities, owing to the nationwide lockdown, and reports suggest that many migrant workers are on the brink of starvation.
A statement released by the Centre said, “It was approved that the surplus rice available with Food Corporation of India may be converted to ethanol for utilisation in making alcohol-based hand-sanitizers and in blending for Ethanol Blended Petrol programme.”
The government had promised that once the lockdown is imposed, around 800 million people would be fed. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that no one would go hungry and that 5 kilograms of rice would be provided to each family free of cost through the public distribution system (PDS).
But, there are several who do not own a ration card and so are automatically excluded from the PDS.
