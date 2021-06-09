Centre Gives CISF Cover for Bharat Biotech Hyderabad Campus

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been given the charge of security for the Hyderabad facility of Bharat Biotech, the producer of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, from 14 June, reported PTI.

Bharat Biotech is manufacturing one of the three COVID-19 vaccines – Covaxin – currently being administered in India.

A 64-member team of armed personnel of the paramilitary will secure the registered office and plant of the company located at Genome Valley in the Shameerpet area of Telangana's capital city.