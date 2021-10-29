Centre Extends Tenure of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das by 3 Years

The Union government on Friday, 29 October, extended the term of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das by a period of three years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the official order states.

The order has been issued by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.