Centre Extends Tenure of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das by 3 Years
The order has been issued by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Union government on Friday, 29 October, extended the term of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das by a period of three years.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the official order states.
Das had assumed post of the 25th RBI governor in 11 December 2018, and had formerly been scheduled to retire in December 2021 – after the completion of a tenure of three years.
As per the new order issued on Friday, Das will remain in the post until 2024.
A retired IAS officer, Das had previously served as the secretary to the Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.
