The Home Ministry on Monday, 18 May, wrote to the states amid the coronavirus lockdown, calling for the implementation of various measures, including operation of more special trains by “pro-active coordination” between the states and with the Railways Ministry, "in order to mitigate the distress of migrant workers".In a letter by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to the chief secretaries of all states, it asked for "more clarity about departure of trains or buses, as lack of clarity coupled with rumours caused unrest amongst the (migrant) workers."Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown here."District authorities may be directed to request Ministry of Railways for running trains, where required and ensure that no migrant worker has to resort to walking on roads or railway tracks to reach his destination," the letter stated.At the same time, it directed the states to make arrangements for designated rest places on routes where the "migrants are known to be already travelling on foot".It said the number of buses for transporting migrants should be increased, but at the same time pointed out that adequate arrangement of food, healthcare and counselling should be made to encourage workers to remain where they are.MHA Issues Revised SOP on Movt of Stranded Workers by TrainsThe Home Ministry on Tuesday also issued a revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains.The revised SOP states that the train schedule, including stoppages and destination, shall be finalised by the Railways Ministry based on the requirement of states/UTs, and shall be communicated by the ministry to the states/UTs for making suitable arrangements for sending and receiving the stranded workers."Train schedule; protocols for entry and movement of passengers; services to be provided in coaches; and arrangements with states/UTs for booking of tickets shall be publicised by Rail Ministry... Sending states/UTs and Rail Ministry shall ensure that all passengers shall be compulsorily screened, and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the train," the SOP stated.Lockdown 4, Day 1: Not Enough Trains, Workers Herded Into Stadiums We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.