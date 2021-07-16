Reconsider Decision to Hold Kanwar Yatra Physically, SC Tells UP Govt

The Supreme Court on Friday, 16 July, told the Uttar Pradesh government that it should reconsider its decision to hold the Kanwar Yatra physically, saying that it would otherwise pass an order, Bar & Bench reported.

"State of Uttar Pradesh cannot go ahead with it. 100 percent," the court said on Friday.

This direction came in the suo motu case taken up by the apex court after Uttar Pradesh decided to permit the Kanwar Yatra.

The apex court had on Wednesday taken suo motu cognisance of the UP's nod to allow the Kanwar Yatra amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and issued a notice to the Yogi Adityanath-led government regarding the same.

The court had sought the state's response by 16 July.