CBI Team Reaches Hathras, Begins Investigation into Incident 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, which is probing the alleged Hathras gang-rape and murder, on Tuesday, 13 October, visited the scene of the incident, a day after they reached the city in Uttar Pradesh.

News agency ANI reported that the victim's brother was brought to the incident site where the CBI team is carrying out its investigation. According to News18, the area was cordoned off as the team recreated the scene of the crime.