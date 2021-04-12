CBI Summons Ex-Maha HM Deshmukh on 14 Apr Over Corruption Charges

The probe had been ordered by the high court on 5 April over former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's plea levelling allegations of corruption, extortion, and other malpractices against Deshmukh. A day later, the CBI said it had registered a preliminary inquiry.

The plea had been filed by Singh after he was transferred from the post of Mumbai CP amid the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare probe.

The court had ordered for the investigation to be completed within 15 days, following which the CBI would decide on the course of action.

Hours after Bombay HC had directed the CBI probe, Deshmukh had resigned from the post of Maharashtra home minister.