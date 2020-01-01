CBI Arrests DRI ADG Chander Shekhar in Rs 25 Lakh Bribery Case

The CBI on Wednesday, 1 January, arrested an Additional Director General of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Chander Shekhar and a middleman in connection with a Rs 25 lakh bribery case, officials said.

The searches are underway in New Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana, they said.

According to the DRI website, Chander Shekhar is posted as ADG, Ludhiana.

The agency had arrested the middleman while he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of the officer, officials said.

During the questioning, the middleman told the sleuths that the bribe was allegedly for the officer, they added.

The agency suspects it to be a part payment of a huge bribe which was discussed between the two, officials further said.