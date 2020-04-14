Cash-Strapped K’taka Govt to Auction Land, May Resume Liquor Sale

However, there are concerns within the government that the auction may not find great response, considering the state of the economy. “The sites, mostly 40x60 ft and 50x80 ft dimensions, could cost up to 1 crore,” a BDA official said.

The chief minister also added that several cases on regularisation of unauthorised buildings were pending in the high court and Supreme Court. He also said that measures will be taken for speedy disposal of such cases, so that it could generate additional income for the government.

The government has decided to amend the law to allow hundreds of private and cooperative housing societies to allot residential plots.