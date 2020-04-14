Cash-Strapped K’taka Govt to Auction Land, May Resume Liquor Sale
Cash-strapped Karnataka government has decided to auction around 12,000 Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) sites, in an attempt to raise funds.
As part of this desperate attempt, the government will also regularise unauthorised construction sites across the state, charging a fee.
During his budget speech earlier this year, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had acknowledged that the reduction in the divisive pools from the central funds, as per the 15th Pay Commission’s recommendations, has cost the state Rs 8,887 crore and this has resulted in an “inevitable” cut in expenditure.
The sites to be auctioned in Bengaluru will be spread across nine layouts. Talking to the media,CM Yediyurappa said:
However, there are concerns within the government that the auction may not find great response, considering the state of the economy. “The sites, mostly 40x60 ft and 50x80 ft dimensions, could cost up to 1 crore,” a BDA official said.
The chief minister also added that several cases on regularisation of unauthorised buildings were pending in the high court and Supreme Court. He also said that measures will be taken for speedy disposal of such cases, so that it could generate additional income for the government.
The government has decided to amend the law to allow hundreds of private and cooperative housing societies to allot residential plots.
Liquor Sale May Resume
In its attempts to make up for the reduction in central funds, the government had announced a six percent increase in excise duty on liquor across all 18 slabs and the Excise Department’s targets for the financial year were revised from Rs 20,950 crore to Rs 22,700 crore.
However, the lockdown has severely affected the cash flow from this sector.
Apart from that, on Monday, new barricades were seen in front of state run Mysuru Sales International Ltd (MSIL) outlets, a hint that supply of liquor at select outlets could resume soon.
