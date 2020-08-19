Case Registered After Breeder Runs Over Dog in Punjab’s Kapurthala
Punjab’s Kapurthala district police responded by saying action had been taken and a case registered.
In a horrific act of animal cruelty, a video of a man placing a dog in front of his car and then running it over in Punjab’s Kapurthala district was shared by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday, 18 August.
The dog can be seen limping towards the footpath. It died thirty minutes later, while the man in the car fled the spot. A case has been registered against the man.
In another tweet, Gandhi shared a video of the various dogs the man had, who were thrown in the lake behind his home, she said.
Punjab’s Kapurthala district police responded to Gandhi’s tweet and said that necessary and immediate action had been taken. “A Fir no.- 137 dated 18.8.20 PS Talwandi Chaudhrian U/s 429 IPC , sec 11(1) of Prevention of cruelty to animal act, 1960 has been registered against Gurjinder Singh,” they tweeted.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.