Mangaluru Doc Calls Mask Rule Foolish, Booked for Not Wearing One

Based on a complaint from Ryan Rosario, a partner of the supermart at Kadri in Mangaluru, a case was registered against the doctor under sections 4, 5 and 9 of the Karnataka State Epidemic (prevention) Act, 2020, the police said.

In the video, the staffer store is seen asking Kakkilaya to wear a mask while shopping. "The rules are for everyone and not only for you. You wear a mask and if you don't have a mask, we will provide one for you," the staffer is heard saying.

The doctor, in the video, can be heard telling the staff member at the grocery store that he had already contracted COVID-19 and recovered from the disease. "I am not putting anybody at risk because I had COVID-19 and recovered. Rules can be made and they can be foolish," the doctor is heard saying.