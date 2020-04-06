Case Against Maharashtra BJP MLA for Violating Lockdown Norms

A case been registered against Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche for allegedly violating norms related to the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown by asking people to gather at his residence to get free ration on the occasion of his birthday, police said on 6 April.

The case against Keche was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) on late Sunday night, police inspector Sampat Chavan said.