Two CAF Jawans Killed in Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh
Two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel were killed in naxal ambush in the jungles of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, 14 March, the police said.
A CRPF jawan was also injured in a blast triggered by naxals in a separate incident in the same area, they said.
Around 3.30 pm, when the team was between Bodli and Malewahi villages, it came under attack, he said.
“Two CAF head constables were killed,” the IG said, adding that further details were awaited.
Elsewhere in the Mardoom area a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan sustained minor injuries in an IED blast carried out by naxals, he said. The jawan was being treated at a local hospital.
