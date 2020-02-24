CAA Violence: Mumbai Police Detain Protesters at Marine Drive
People who gathered at Mumbai’s Marine Drive to protest against the violence that took place in Delhi on Monday, 24 February were detained by the police late after midnight.
The police moved to step up vigil at the Gateway of India after circulation of messages on social media that called for people to gather at the spot for candlelight protest against the Delhi violence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) Pranay Ashok had said earlier.
"No gathering would be allowed at any location in the city except the designated place for protests, which is Azad Maidan. All those who indulge in any unlawful gathering shall be arrested and offences registered against them,” he added.
Fresh violence erupted in different parts of northeast Delhi. On Sunday, clashes unfolded in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and spiralled in nearby areas, including Bhajanpura, Chandbagh, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur where pro-and-anti-CAA protests turned violent on Monday leading to the death of four people, including a head constable, injuries to 50 others, according to officials.
Azad Maidan is the Designated Place to Protest: Mumbai DCP
According to the official, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers around the iconic monument, located across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai, and barricades put up at nearby roads to restrict movement of people and vehicles.
Sangram Singh Nishandar, DCP Zone 1 told ANI that Azad Maidan is designated place in Mumbai for holding protests and despite that some people gathered at Marine Drive, due to which the police had to stop them as it was causing inconvenience to the locals.
In early January, the Gateway of India was the site of a protest against the attack on JNU students by armed goons and also over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the NRC-NPR project.
After a few days, the protesters called off their stir when they were shifted from the Gateway of India, a popular tourist attraction, to Azad Maidan, around 3km away.
However, many of these protesters are facing cases for unlawful assembly.
