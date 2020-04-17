QBiz: Sugar Output Down By 20%; Trade Bodies to Digitise ‘Kiranas’

Sugar production as on 15 April 2020 in the current sugar season (October-September) has declined by 20% to 24.78 million tonne, about 6.4 million tonne less than that of 31.17 million tonne produced in the same period during the last sugar season. Compared to 172 sugar mills that were crushing sugarcane as on 15 April 2019, only 139 sugar mills were crushing sugarcane as on same date this year, according to Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (Isma).

In a release on Thursday, Isma said that sugar sales/dispatches has got affected due to the country-wide lockdown and consequent closure of restaurants, malls, movie halls, which in turn has impacted the demand for sugar-sweetened products like ice cream, beverages, juices, confectioneries and sweets. It is generally expected that the domestic pipeline, which usually holds 10-15 lakh tonne, has dried up during the lockdown, when sugar in the pipeline got used up. Hence, as soon as the lockdown is lifted, there can be an increase in sugar demand, especially from the bulk consumers when their operations resume.

(Source: The Financial Express)