QBiz: Sugar Output Down By 20%; Trade Bodies to Digitise ‘Kiranas’

1. Sugar Output Falls 20% Till 15 April, Mills to Tap Indonesia in a Big Way
Sugar production as on 15 April 2020 in the current sugar season (October-September) has declined by 20% to 24.78 million tonne, about 6.4 million tonne less than that of 31.17 million tonne produced in the same period during the last sugar season. Compared to 172 sugar mills that were crushing sugarcane as on 15 April 2019, only 139 sugar mills were crushing sugarcane as on same date this year, according to Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (Isma).
In a release on Thursday, Isma said that sugar sales/dispatches has got affected due to the country-wide lockdown and consequent closure of restaurants, malls, movie halls, which in turn has impacted the demand for sugar-sweetened products like ice cream, beverages, juices, confectioneries and sweets. It is generally expected that the domestic pipeline, which usually holds 10-15 lakh tonne, has dried up during the lockdown, when sugar in the pipeline got used up. Hence, as soon as the lockdown is lifted, there can be an increase in sugar demand, especially from the bulk consumers when their operations resume.
2. Trade Bodies, Distributors, Startups Come Together to Digitize ‘Kiranas’
The government department in charge of physical retail is working with traders’ bodies, startups, companies that help digitize small businesses and logistics firms to help ease supply-chain bottlenecks for neighbourhood kirana stores that have been working heroically amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is developing the framework, working alongside companies that help connect local shops with consumers, and distributors and logistics providers.
3. Young Viewers, Classic Reruns Driving Growth for TV
The massive popularity of Doordarshan’s old classics is being driven by younger audiences who are turning to them to keep themselves engaged during the covid-19 lockdown. While 22% of kids are watching Ramanand Sagar’s 33-year-old Ramayana with their grandparents or a senior at home, 25% of them are tuned in to the other mythological epic Mahabharat.
In fact, the duplication of audiences for Ramayana is the highest among all Hindi GEC (general entertainment genre) shows, 73% of audiences move from one episode to another while 83% go from one week to another.
The findings are part of the fourth report by television viewership monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) and data measurement firm Nielsen on TV viewership and smartphone usage. BARC and Nielsen have looked at January as the pre-covid period and compared it with data in mid-March.
4. Startups Seek Tech Giants’ Support to Break COVID-19 Logjam
The havoc wrecked by COVID-19 in the marketplace has start-ups scramble for backing from large players in the industry. Close to 400 tech start-ups, which responded to a survey conducted by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), have stated that they were looking at immediate relief and support from large technology companies to overcome the current crisis.
The start-ups said that any relief in the form of discounts in server hosting charges, moratorium on billing from large publishers and rebate on monthly rentals by tech service providers, among others, will help them overcome the losses due to lockdown that has deeply impacted their businesses. The association said it was deeply concerned about the start-up ecosystem and will formally appeal to the large tech companies to extend all support and ensure business continuity of start-ups.
5. ITC Turns to Food Trucks, Online Platform to Deliver Essentials
In a bid to ensure seamless supply of essential items to consumers, ITC has overhauled its distribution network and come up with a number of innovative solutions to reach the consumer’s doorstep. The company has adopted a two-pronged strategy to reach its atta, biscuits, spices, juices and hygiene products to retail stores and consumers during the lockdown.
While it is using different channels like social commerce to ensure retail store shelves are stocked, the country’s fourth-largest company by profits is driving its direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy, which involves the company catering to the consumer through its online platform itcstore.in and its food trucks. The company has stitched together several partnerships with national and local partners to deliver products to the doorstep of consumers through its ‘Store on Wheels’ initiative. This initiative is currently available across six cities in the country and could be extended further in times to come.
6. Lockdown 2.0: E-commerce Firms Prepare to Sell Inventory Across Categories From Next Week
After focusing on delivery of essentials in the three-week long lockdown, e-commerce companies are now hoping to open up inventory and resume sales, across categories, starting 20 April.
Even after the revised guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, some companies are, however, awaiting further clarity from respective state governments on the ‘non-essential’ goods that can be sold and delivered.
Walmart-owned Flipkart is preparing to resume sales in most categories from next week, and is interacting with its seller base to ensure they have permits to operate easily, a person familiar with the development said. Fashion retailer Myntra, owned by Flipkart, is also aiming to restart operations.
7. E-pharmacies Ramp Up Hiring as Orders Grow Two-fold Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Hampered by an acute shortage of manpower, especially for last-mile delivery and managing warehouses, online pharmacies are looking to hire aggressively to cater to the rising demand, especially after the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 was extended till 3 May.
Most firms operating in the space claim that they have seen at least a two-fold rise in orders as compared to other times.
Gurugram-based 1mg, for example, is looking to immediately hire 500 people and another 1,000 over the next 2-3 months. Bengaluru-headquartered Medlife is working towards filling up 400 vacancies, mostly for last-mile deliveries and warehouse management. PharmEasy, which claims to be running at 35-40 percent lower capacity in terms of manpower, is also hiring people for last-mile deliveries. The Mumbai-based company says it has seen at least a 50 percent increase in demand recently.
8. UP Allows 9 Industries to Operate at 50% Capacity Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
In the second phase of the lockdown that started from Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has permitted 9 industries to function with certain restrictions.
These industries include cement, steel, chemical, textile barring garments, foundries and a few others. The chief secretary of UP, RK Tiwari on Thursday issued an order in this regard directing the district magistrates to make necessary arrangements for the smooth running of these industries. The order says that besides sugar, flour, lentils, oil mills, bready and cattle feed industries, which were functioning in the lockdown earlier, new industries have been added. Paper mills, tyre manufacturing and fertilizer units are also being included in these 9 industries. The common affluent treatment plants (CTPs) in the industrial areas will also function during the lockdown.
9. Insurance Firms Looks to Bridge Online Trust Deficit Amid COVID-19 Crisis
For years now life insurance brands have struggled to bridge the online trust deficit that its buyers have. While many insurance buyers have switched online for research, comparative analyses and such interactions, the final relationship has continued to be an offline commitment. But now with social distancing and chances of a return to normalcy or the world as we knew it, fading by the day brands are going all out to create trusted, online avatars to keep the flame burning.
“Inadvertently, COVID-19 will do for insurance sector what demonetisation did to the payments industry,” said Anup Seth, chief retail officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance. He believes that more people will go for all-online transactions. To ensure that the opportunity that arises therein is leveraged to its maximum, Edelweiss Tokio ads aim at building a broader relationship with customers, around their health and the present crisis, rather than just pitch a product or service.
