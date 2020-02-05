Burqa-Clad Right Wing YouTuber Extricated From Shaheen Bagh

Gunja Kapoor, a right wing YouTuber, was extricated by police from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area after protesters alleged that she was wearing a burqa and filming them. The incident comes after a gunman fired shots at Shaheen Bagh on 1 February.

According to eyewitness accounts, Kapoor, who was asking “too many questions”, was found to be in possession of a camera before police detained her from the protest site.

‘Why Did She Hide Her Identity?’

Multiple users on Twitter are now questioning the motive behind Gunja Kapoor’s move to hide her identity by wearing a burqa and disguising herself as a Muslim.

Gunja Kapoor, who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Twitter, identifies herself as a YouTuber.

