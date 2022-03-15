'High Level Probe Ordered': Rajnath Addresses Misfiring of India's Missile in RS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the 'inadvertent firing' of the unarmed Indian supersonic missile that had entered Pakistan's territory on 9 March in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 15 March.
The minister indicated that during routine maintenance, a missile was inadvertently fired that landed in Pakistan, and asserted that a high level inquiry is on in the matter.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to make a statement on the situation in Ukraine at 2:30 pm on Tuesday.
The second phase of this year's Budget Session began in Parliament on Monday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the budget for Jammu & Kashmir in the Lok Sabha on Monday
Centre will provide relief from high fuel prices, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday
'Our Missile System in Reliable & Safe': Rajnath Singh
"We attach highest priority to safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified," he stated.
Resuming his statement, he said, "I'd like to assure the House that our missile system is highly reliable and safe. Our safety procedure and protocols are high level."
Congress RS MP Gives Zero Hour Notice Over Gokulpuri Fire
Congress RS MP Shaktisinh Gohil gave a Zero Hour Notice over Delhi's fire incident in Gokulpuri, where 7 people were charred to death.
He submitted that it should discussed why the Delhi government is not giving flats to people living in shanties.
Congress' Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the plight and future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine.
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Gives Zero Hour Submission in RS
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "falling EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) interest rates".
