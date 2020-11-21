Bru Resettlement: 1 Dead After Cops Allegedly Fire at Protesters

“Our members were holding road blockades in three places—Chamtilla, Pecharthal and Panisagar market area. All of sudden, a tribal Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan opened fire on the members," Barua said.

He also said that one of the injured, Srikanta Das, was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is in a critical condition, Barua added.

Speaking with reporters, members of JMC in Panisagar who were witness to the incident said that as part of their ongoing protest on Saturday, a road blockade was called for in parts of North Tripura district and later the TSR forces opened fire.