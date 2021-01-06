Bribed Officials, Used Poor Material: UP Roof Collapse Accused

On 3 January, around 50 people who attended the last rites of a fruit seller, took shelter from the rain under the newly-built roof. Minutes later, the roof collapsed, which claimed the lives of 25 people and injured 20 others.

“Tyagi said that he received the first instalment of Rs 26 lakh in March and another Rs 16 lakh in July, and did the work in a hurry, else the funds would have lapsed. He said that in order to expedite the work, he formed a cartel with two other firms and took up the construction of the shelter. He also told the police that there was no need for the design of such a shelter at the cremation ground, but the firms inflated bills in order to mint money,” the officer told HT.