Bribed Officials, Used Poor Material: UP Roof Collapse Accused
Tyagi reportedly revealed that a commission of about 28-30% of the tender value was allegedly shelved out as bribe.
Ajay Tyagi, the accused corporator in the Ghaziabad crematorium roof collapse incident that killed 25 people, reportedly told the police that he gave a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to officials of the Muradnagar Nagar Palika.
According to Hindustan Times (HT), Tyagi revealed that a commission of about 28-30% of the tender value was allegedly shelved as bribe.
On 3 January, around 50 people who attended the last rites of a fruit seller, took shelter from the rain under the newly-built roof. Minutes later, the roof collapsed, which claimed the lives of 25 people and injured 20 others.
“Tyagi said that he received the first instalment of Rs 26 lakh in March and another Rs 16 lakh in July, and did the work in a hurry, else the funds would have lapsed. He said that in order to expedite the work, he formed a cartel with two other firms and took up the construction of the shelter. He also told the police that there was no need for the design of such a shelter at the cremation ground, but the firms inflated bills in order to mint money,” the officer told HT.
Initial investigation also revealed that inferior quality material was used for the construction of the roof.
Tyagi, who was absconding after the incident, fled to Delhi. After a day-long search he was found and arrested later on Monday. The police also arrested three officials from the Municipal Corporation of Muradnagar who were named in the FIR, executive officer Niharika Singh, junior engineer Chandra Pal, and supervisor Ashish, earlier on Monday.
