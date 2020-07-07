BR Ambedkar’s House in Mumbai Vandalised by Unidentified Men
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has assured strict action against the culprits.
Dr. BR Ambedkar’s house in Mumbai, known as ‘Rajgruha’, was attacked and vandalised by unidentified men on Tuesday, 7 July evening.
While Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr. Ambedkar, appealed for peace and urged people to stay calm, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the incident and assured strict action.
Prakash Ambedkar’s son, Sujat, told The Quint, “The incident happened in the evening. The family (Babasaheb's descendants) were at the residence. The unidentified men threw stones at two rooms - one was a museum and a photo gallery with Babasaheb's books and belongings and the other was our office/ meeting room.”
