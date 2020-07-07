BR Ambedkar’s House in Mumbai Vandalised by Unidentified Men

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has assured strict action against the culprits.

The Quint
Published07 Jul 2020, 08:33 PM IST
India
1 min read

Dr. BR Ambedkar’s house in Mumbai, known as ‘Rajgruha’, was attacked and vandalised by unidentified men on Tuesday, 7 July evening.

The unidentified men threw stones at two rooms of Rajgruha.
(Photo: Arranged by The Quint)
Dr. BR Ambedkar’s house was attacked and vandalised by unidentified men on Tuesday evening.
(Photo: Arranged by The Quint)

While Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr. Ambedkar, appealed for peace and urged people to stay calm, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the incident and assured strict action.

Prakash Ambedkar’s son, Sujat, told The Quint, “The incident happened in the evening. The family (Babasaheb's descendants) were at the residence. The unidentified men threw stones at two rooms - one was a museum and a photo gallery with Babasaheb's books and belongings and the other was our office/ meeting room.”

