Boys at Kerala Children’s Home Run by VHP Attacked by Staff

Five people, including staff members of a children’s home in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district run by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been accused of physically assaulting seven resident children on Saturday, 29 February.

Out of seven boys who were hospitalised following the incident, two suffered head injuries.

It has been alleged that the children were assaulted by staff who claimed that they were not abiding by the rules of the institution, the Vivekananda Ashram at Adoor in Pathanamthitta.