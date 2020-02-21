Boy Critical After Teacher Thrashes Him at Pune Spiritual School
An 11-year-old student at a spiritual educational institute in the temple town of Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune district sustained serious injuries after a teacher allegedly beat him with a stick for not completing 'Haripath' and other assignments, police said on Friday, 21 February.

Haripath is a collection of twenty-eight abhangas (form of devotional poetry) revealed to the thirteenth-century Marathi saint Dnyaneshwar.

Teacher Bhagwan Maharaj Pohane from Parbhani has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, said the Alandi police station official.

"The boy is currently undergoing treatment at the civic hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad and his condition is said to be critical. He is a student of the Mauli Dnyanraj Prasad Adhyatmik Shikshan Sanstha in Alandi," he said.

"He was beaten up with a stick on the chest, hands and legs ten days ago for not completing Haripath and other class assignments. Pohane has been detained in Parbhani and is being brought to Pune," he added.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

