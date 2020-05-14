Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, 14 May, “will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors.”“Today’s announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will especially benefit our farmers and migrant workers. The announcements include a series of progressive measures and will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors,” said PM Modi.BJP chief, JP Nadda also said, “Finance minister's announcements will help ensure food security for migrant workers, boost farm sector and small firms.”The FM announced free food grains supply to all migrant workers for the next 2 months. She also saod, “Government to support nearly 50 lakh street vendors with Rs 5,000 crore Special Credit Facility.”Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers will be given through Kisan Credit Cards, she added.‘Jumla Package’: CongressCongress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “Finance Minister's economic package nothing but Jumla package.”“Entire press conference of the Finance Minister was classic display of arrogance, ignorance, insensitivity,” said Congress leader Manish Tewari.Another Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “Economic package so far way short of what PM had promised the nation and deeply disappointing.”In her address, reiterating that the government is “conscious” about the migrant workers’ crisis, Sitharaman said that the Centre has permitted state governments to utilise SDRF funds for setting up shelter for migrants and providing them with food, water and other basic facilities.On Wednesday, Sitharaman had announced various relief measures for MSMEs, including several categories of collateral-free loans, raised investment limits for micro enterprises, as well as relief measures for taxpayers and real estate as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package.(With inputs from PTI)COVID-19: Total Cases Over 78,000; FM on Relief for Migrants We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.