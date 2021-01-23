Bombay HC Refuses to Interfere in Ex-BARC CEO’s Transfer to Jail

Bombay High Court on 22 January refused to intervene in the matter or grant relief to former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO, Partho Dasgupta, while he was being shifted from JJ hospital to Taloja Central Prison.

Dasgupta is an accused in the TRP scam, recently in the news again after WhatsApp chats between him and Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami became public. The former BARC CEO’s lawyers had moved court asking for him to be shifted to a private hospital owing to his health or be granted interim bail for two weeks, Livelaw reported.